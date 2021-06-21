Dr. Kofi Amoah reveals secret to his source of wealth

According to him, in his quest to gain financial freedom while he worked in the United States, he ventured into the real estate sector albeit with no money.

In an interview with television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Dr. Amoah said he made the vast majority of his wealth by facilitating the entry of global remittance service provider, Western Union, into Africa.

Shedding light on his success as a successful businessman, he said he owns several housing properties in the US.

"...when I was in America, at one point they called me the Donald Trump of Los Angeles. I owned a lot of real estate; because I took a course. How to buy real estates with no money down… through that I was able to acquire a lot of buildings," he said.

He added: "I had 85 buildings but I don't have them now… I sold them all."

He advised the youth to be creative and discipline to be successful financially.

He said: "…those who have been able to secure jobs also have bad work ethics by 10:00 am you will come to and ask of Joe and they will tell you Joe is going to buy Waakye…They don’t impress me and they are not serious."

