Dr. Akoto served as the Minister for Agriculture in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term and he has been re-appointed to serve in the same role.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie until recently was the Minister of State in charge of all state owned enterprises.

If approved by Parliament, he will replace Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng as the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Yesterday at the vetting committee, the Minister of Information designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Ghana needs to enact a law to stop advocacy of LGBTI rights.

Responding to questions at the Appointments Committee in Parliament, the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi said given the current advocacy around the legalization of homosexuality in the country, the country needs to consider passing a law that tackles it’s promotion because the practice in itself is culturally unacceptable and goes contrary to section 104 of the Criminal Code, 1960.

“Customary law frowns on LGBT activities. People say despite the criminal code on the general position of customary law, it is just mere expression, they are just advocating for it but if you ask me about law and background, I will say that is when somebody like me will argue that then we should be able to contemplate legislation in the interest of public morality which will not be against the constitution but we will now say that you cannot advocate for and promote LGBT activities in this country,” he said.