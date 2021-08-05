Dr. Michael Obeng has not been arrested; he’s left Ghana to the US – PA

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, he said there was a little misunderstanding between Dr. Obeng and a client he was consulting on but it was quickly resolved without any arrest.

“Dr. Obeng is scheduled to perform some surgeries in October and because he was leaving the country, he decided to have some consultations before he comes back in October”, he said.

“One person came for the consultation and got angry that he was charging for it. So it became an issue and the person went to report to the Medical and Dental Council. Some taskforce members of the Council came there and everything was resolved. As I am speaking to you now, he has gone back to the US”, he added.

The Daily Graphic had reported that US-trained Ghanaian qualified medical doctor has been arrested for working without a valid licence from the Medical and Dental Council (MDC).

According to the MDC, the doctor was also soliciting for clients for media consultation in cosmetic surgery in a hotel; something which is against the professional expectation and the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 2013 (Act 857).

According to the Daily Graphic report, the MDC became alarmed when a social media ad showing Dr Obeng demanding $500 as a consultation fee from his clients popped up.

Dr Michael Obeng was arrested in a joint operation by the MDC and the Ghana Police Service where some suspected quack medical doctors and dentists were arrested in the Greater Accra, Bono and Central regions.