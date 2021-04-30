Eastern Region: Pupils learn in death trap at Nkurakan R/C JHS in Yilo Krobo

The deep cracks in the walls of the structure pose a great danger to the pupils in which the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Yilo Krobo District has warned school authorities on three occasions not to allow students to learn under the dilapidated school structure.

The school structure needs urgent rehabilitation to avoid any disaster as parts of the roof have been ripped off with some pieces hanging.

Residents of Nkurakan in an interview said parents prevented their kids from attending the classroom due to the state of the school.

According to them, pupils in Nkurakan and other communities are discouraged and do not find it pleasant and exciting to return to the death trap as the school has become a habitat for goats, weeds, lizards, snakes, and other dangerous reptiles.

"The situation is very disheartening and pathetic. The poor condition of the school is affecting teaching and learning in the school. We are calling on government, NGOs, and stakeholders to come to our before reopening of Schools by government," a resident noted.