According to the Commission, senior staff will be at post during the festive period to rectify anything that might come up on the recently held elections.

This clarification comes on the back of criticism by some section of Ghanaians and civil society organizations on the intended break by the EC amidst some challenges on the electoral results.

According to the CSOs comprising the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Civic Forum Initiative (CFI), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and Norsacc, it is not the time for the EC to shut down considering the issues surrounding the recently-held polls.

A notice signed by the Deputy Chairman of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, stated that the staff of the electoral management body is expected to resume on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Following the successful conduct of the 2020 general elections, all the field staff of the Electoral Commission across the 275 Districts and 16 Regional Capitals, having worked tirelessly throughout the year in spite of COVID 19. have been granted a well deserved break. This break is aimed at promoting efficiency, while reducing stall and administrative costs.

The senior leadership and some key operational staff of the Electoral Commission will however continue to work during the break to engage with key stakeholders in pursuance of our mandate to the people of Ghana.

