EC declares extension of limited voters registration not feasible

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chair in Charge of Operations, asserted that the 21-day period allotted for the exercise is sufficient.

“This is good enough to cover all difficult areas that the Commission earmarked,” he said.

“We don’t actually think that at this time it is even feasible for anyone to call for an extension,” Mr. Tettey added.

He noted that while the first week of the registration exercise saw large queues at some centers, the numbers had decreased with one week remaining before the scheduled closure date.

Additionally, the Commission’s mobile teams had been deployed to hard-to-reach areas to assist applicants who might not be able to access the district registration centers.

The registration of new voters commenced on May 7, 2024, and is scheduled to close on May 27, 2024.

Data released by the EC indicates that as of the close of registration on the 13th day, Sunday, May 19, 2024, a total of 522,025 new voters had been registered. Of these, 446,416 (85.52%) are first-time voters aged between 18-21.

