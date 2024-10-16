EC educates public on stages of election process; here's what you should know

The videos offer a step-by-step demonstration, beginning at the polling stations where votes are first counted. From there, the collation process moves to the Constituency Collation Centres, then to the Regional Collation Centres, before finally reaching the National Collation Centre in Accra. At the national level, the EC Chairperson, who also acts as the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, declares the winner of the presidential race.

The EC’s initiative also addresses parliamentary election procedures, with clear instructions on how votes are collated and declared at each level. This educational campaign is part of the Commission’s broader strategy to build public trust in the electoral process and ensure that voters, candidates, and stakeholders understand the steps involved in determining election outcomes.

With the release of these videos, the EC hopes to foster greater public confidence in the transparency of the upcoming elections, encouraging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.