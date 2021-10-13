She said the deaths, though unfortunate, cannot be attributed to the conduct of the polls by the Commission.
EC is not responsible for 2020 election related deaths – Jean Mensa
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa has rebuffed claims that the EC should be held liable for some of the violence that occurred during the 2020 elections.
Speaking to members of the ECOWAS Parliament at Winneba on Wednesday, Jean Mensa said none of the violence that led to the deaths occurred at any of the EC’s polling stations.
“Sadly seven lives were lost and though this did not occur at our polling nor arise at as misconduct on our part, one life lost is one too many. We are confident that our security agencies will share their investigations and recommendations for future learnings,” Jean Mensa told members of the ECOWAS Parliament.
She also praised the last election as one of the best the country has engaged in.
“To the glory of God, I am pleased to say that Ghana held an election in December 2020 that prove the story of elections in our sub-region can indeed be an inspiration.
“That our story as West African states has been one that brings hope to our youth and light to the coming generations and that we can provide best practices the most advanced democracies of the world can learn from. Yes, we can!”
“I humbly refer to Ghana’s 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, the credibility, the cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it.
“So orderly, so methodical, so calm were the polls on the 7th of December, 2020 that BBC could find no other way to describe our elections than boring.”
The 2020 General election which was won by President Akufo-Addo was declared and was challenged by his main contender former President John Dramani Mahama at the supreme court.
