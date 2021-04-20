EC presents Techiman South pink sheets to NDC

The documents have since been inspected by the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who is challenging the results of the parliamentary election in the constituency.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, they have since inspected the documents and made photocopies.

He said “the issues we have with the documents have been raised… It is just a simple process of EC producing originals of some documents for our inspection, so we have inspected and made photocopies.”

Pulse Ghana

“The contents will be discussed when they [EC] are in the witness box,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said.

“They have provided us with the documents but we believe there are issues with the documents,” he added.