RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

EC presents Techiman South pink sheets to NDC

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented the pink sheets of the 2020 parliamentary elections in Techiman South to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

Pulse Ghana

The EC finally made the document public after being compelled by a Wenchi High Court.

Recommended articles

The documents have since been inspected by the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who is challenging the results of the parliamentary election in the constituency.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, they have since inspected the documents and made photocopies.

He said “the issues we have with the documents have been raised… It is just a simple process of EC producing originals of some documents for our inspection, so we have inspected and made photocopies.”

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia Pulse Ghana

“The contents will be discussed when they [EC] are in the witness box,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said.

“They have provided us with the documents but we believe there are issues with the documents,” he added.

The NDC candidate is contesting the results of the elections which declared the NPP's Martin Adjei as the winner.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]