The Electoral Commission (EC) will reopen the nominations from Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

This follows the sad demise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Mfantseman MP Quansah Hayford

The legislator was shot dead a week ago by some assailants while returning from a campaign trip.

There is, therefore, the need to allow for his replacement in accordance with Regulations 13, Subregulation (4) of Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127).

In a statement, the EC said it nominations for the Mfantseman constituency will be reopened between 7.00 am and 5.00 pm between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Any person who intends to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her filled Nomination Form to the Returning Officer of the Mfantseman constituency, at the Mfantseman District Office of the Electoral Commission.

“The Returning Officer shall receive all Nominations between the hours of 7.00 am and 5.00 pm on both days,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the NPP hierarchy has decided to allow Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, the wife of Ekow Hayford, to replace the deceased legislator as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman constituency.