According to him, all persons trying to discredit the processes of the Commission have some hidden agenda.

The President said this following the submission of his nomination forms for the 2020 presidential elections.

He noted that all serious-minded Ghanaians can attest to the transparent dealings of the EC.

READ ALSO: Mahama's request of cocoa roads audit report unnecessary - John Boadu

President Akufo-Addo submitting his forms

“Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited,” Akufo-Addo said.

“We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process.

“There are some who are investing in trying to discredit the process for their own sectarian ends, but I am not one of them.”

This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it will not accept the result of any flawed election.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has been a harsh critic of the EC and is on record to have described the Commission’s Chair, Jean Mensa, as incompetent.

Reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo said he is also not interested in being elected by deceit.

“I am not interested in any crooked results. I don’t want to be a President elected by deceit. I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted so that if indeed by the grace of the almighty, I am again the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that will be free and open elections,” the President added.