The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer had called on government to make the report available to the public if they have nothing to hide.

John Mahama accused the government of halting all the road projects in cocoa growing areas without any tangible reason.

In an interview on Peace FM, the NPP general secretary said “If he wants, he should go through the appropriate channel to seek the audit report about the cocoa roads and not that he should stand on a campaign platform to ask for the audit. I don’t think it is necessary. What is needed is that, if he knows the appropriate channel and he wants the audit report, he can apply for it and he will get the audit report”.

The Mahama administration was accused of awarding over 230 road contracts to the tune of GHc3.5 billion under the cocoa road project.

The projects were reportedly awarded to more than two contractors which became a cost to the state.

The NPP government in 2017 halted the construction of the cocoa roads across the country to do due diligence.

The audit, Mr Boadu said, has so far saved the country over GHC2 billion.