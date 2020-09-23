According to the Commission, such anomalies are the reason why the voters’ registration exhibition is held in order to rectify them.

This follows criticisms from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following some irregularities in the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

There have been reports that the names of some registrants are missing from the provisional voters’ register.

READ ALSO: Mahama calls on international bodies to intervene in Ghana’s electoral process

Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Reacting to this, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said the challenges faced by the Commission are normal.

He explained that such problems usually occur during every registration exercise and are rectified during the exhibition stage.

“Exhibition is part of voter registration; you cannot talk of a final register without exhibition, so they are all part of the processes,” Dr. Quaicoe told Joy News.

“The normal challenges we know is there will be some wrongly spelled names, missing names that will be ratified. Like I said these are normal."

He, however, assured that the EC was on course to deliver a credible voters’ register ahead of the general elections in December.

Meanwhile, NDC flagbearer John Mahama has appealed to the international community to intervene in Ghana’s electoral process.

According to him, current happenings do not bode well for the upcoming elections, and the international community must, therefore, keep a keen eye on Ghana’s electoral process before things escalate.

Mahama said this when he addressed at a rally in the Bono region, before announcing that he was suspending his regional campaign tours due to issues with the provisional voters register.