He said the opposition is doing everything just to get power and destroy the economy.

Urging members of his party to work hard for victory in the 2020 general elections, President Akufo-Addo said they can’t be complacent and hand over the country to John Mahama.

Akufo-Addo in a series of post on his Facebook timeline propagating the achievements of his administration so far as the country goes to the polls on December 7 indicated that “we cannot afford to let that happen”.

“We cannot, therefore, be complacent. We have to work hard for victory, regardless of the fact that one good term deserves another,” the post read on.

