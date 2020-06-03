This comes after the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machine used to capture the bio-data of applicants became faulty.

According to a report by 3news, officials who were supposed to capture the bio-data of applicants have since packed and left.

The report said, as at 7:00am this morning at the EC’s regional office in Sekondi, about eight people had gathered to undertake the registration exercise.

However, the officials still could not set up the BVR machine. Despite using different power cables, the power of the machine could not be switched on.

Meanwhile, all the applicants have reportedly left the EC’s regional office, leaving a few staff and some party representatives.

Confirming the suspension of the voter registration exercise, the Deputy Western Region Secretary of the NPP, Rex Jonfiah, said the EC started the process with one BVR machine without a backup.

“I was told they were using one machine and no backup. So I want to find out the magnitude of the problem for which reason the whole exercise has been stopped,” Mr. Jonfiah said, as quoted by 3news.

“… you were here yesterday and you saw that the exercise was very smooth. What has happened I believe is solvable. So let’s have the patience and wait for official explanation.”

The NDC’s Western Regional Secretary, Joe Nelson, said the malfunction of the BVR machine vindicates his party’s long-standing issues with the compilation of a new register.

“If six months to a general election you are having difficulties in piloting a new system to be used for the mass registration, what confidence does that engender in the actual exercise?” he wondered.

“Indeed when is the anomaly going to be corrected and will there be a second round of the piloting. So where does that leave the credibility of the exercise itself?”

Meanwhile, 73 persons were successfully registered by the EC on the first day of the pilot exercise.