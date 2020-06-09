According to them, nothing points to the fact that the current voter’s register is not credible enough to be used for the upcoming polls.

A statement signed by 100 of the “concerned” lecturers said they are concerned by the controversy that has surrounded the compilation of a new voter’s register.

This, the group said, has the potential to erode the trust and confidence the EC has guarded for almost three decades now.

READ ALSO: Expect another heavy rainstorm today – Meteo Service warns

EC boss, Jean Mensa

Sections of the statement read: “The existing register has been used by your office to conduct the following:

2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections A Referendum to create six (6) new administrative Regions in 2018 A By-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and District Assembly Elections in 2019

“And so far, we have not seen any evidence to suggest that an updated version of the existing register cannot perform same role in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, as the outcomes of these elections have been described by your office and other stakeholders as some of the most credible elections in our country’s history.”

The statement further noted that it seems EC boss, Jean Mensa, has “thrown away the principle of constructive deliberation and consensus-building, and that to a very large extent has accounted for the current controversy.”

It added that, while the EC’s constitutional independence must be respected, the Commission must also have an inter-dependent relationship with the political parties, other stakeholders and the citizenry at large.