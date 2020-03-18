According to the Commission, it will go ahead with its plan of registering voters in the coming months despite a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to desist from large gatherings.

In a statement released to the media, the EC denied reports that it was calling off the exercise due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said: "The Commission wishes to state that the compilation of the new voters register has not been cancelled. Plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration."

The Commission however stated that due to the coronavirus, the scheduled date of 18th April is on hold and it will communicate a new commencement date.

