This was disclosed in a bill sent to parliament to amend the Constitutional Instrument (CI) for the registration.

The EC on Monday (March 16) sent a proposal to Parliament for an amendment in the Constitutional Instrument 91 (CI) which guides the conduct of elections in Ghana.

In the proposal, the EC is seeking an amendment in Regulation 1, which talks about documents to be accepted as a form of identification as a Ghanaian before registration.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made this known in a radio interview.

He said if it becomes law, the only primary documents to be accepted for registration would either be a Ghanaian passport or a Ghana national identification card (Ghana Card).

It excludes birth certificates and old voter ID cards.

Earlier yesterday, the EC announced that it will go ahead and compile the new voters register amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

In a statement released to the media, the EC denied reports that it was calling off the exercise due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said: "The Commission wishes to state that the compilation of the new voters register has not been cancelled. Plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration."

The Commission however stated that due to the coronavirus, the scheduled date of 18th April is on hold and it will communicate a new commencement date.