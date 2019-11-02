In a letter dated November 1, 2019 and signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Lawrence Apaalse, asked Ing. Boakye-Appiah to hand over his duties to the Deputy Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Badu with immediate effect.

The termination of the appointment of Ing. Boakye-Appiah follows the cancellation of the Power Distribution Services’ concession agreement with ECG.

The concession agreement was suspended on July 30, 2019, by government due to what it called “fundamental and material breaches”.

According to government, PDS failed to provide demand guarantees for such an agreement, and what was provided turned out to be fake.

A full-scale investigation was therefore launched into the deal with ECG returning to operations.