Education Ministry releases 2023 school placement list for BECE candidates

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Education has released the 2023 school placement list for new entrants into senior high schools across the country.

BECE

In a press statement from the Ministry of Education, out of the total number of 598,839 results received from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

"A total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices," the ministry stated.

However, 108,025 (18.44%) qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

The ministry has thus advised that all such students engage in 'self–placement' to select from available schools.

“Schools Selected on Self-Placement Portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enroll in a school,” the ministry stated.

BECE



It further assured “all students, especially those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents and the general public that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.”

The Education Ministry also warned against paying money to unscrupulous persons who promise to change the schools of students, stating that “the Computerized School Placement is merit-based.”

