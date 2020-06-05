The caesarean section was performed on the woman on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the isolation facility.

A team of doctors at the facility, led by Obstetrician Gynaecologist Lt Col. Agyare-Gyan, oversaw the successful operation.

Speaking after the procedure, Lt Col. Agyare-Gyan said everything went according to plan.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Gov’t organises ceremony in honour of George Floyd

COVID-19 patient delivers baby via caesarean section at isolation centre

“It went as planned. There was actually no aberration from the normal. Of course, being a first-timer, she was a bit anxious in the beginning but generally, she was calm all the way through,” he told Joy News.

Lt Col. Agyare-Gyan further disclosed that both the mother and baby are fine after the procedure.

“Baby is actually very well, came out breathing, kicking and screaming so he doesn’t need anything special,” he noted.

Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count is gradually nearing 10,000, having already reached 8,885 cases.

The recovery rate has, however, been very encouraging with 3,189 patients having recovered while 38 have died.