The ceremony was done through a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency and the Diaspora African Forum.

The event was held at today, Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Dubois Centre, in front of the Diaspora African Forum.

READ ALSO: Black restaurant owner who served free meals to cops shot dead by Police

Gov’t organises ceremony to honour George Floyd

A flier that was circulated in the media stated that the ceremony was open to all members of the public.

It, however, cautioned that all attendees must wear face masks and should also be in black attires.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was murdered last Monday by a white police officer, who kneeled on the victim’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

His death has sparked mass protests across the United States as well as other countries.

The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has also been trending on social media, as many protest against racial injustice and police brutality.