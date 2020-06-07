Mr. Yeboah and many others gathered at the Black Stars Square to hold a Black Lives Matter vigil.

However, the session was brought to an abrupt end after a joint team of police and military personnel stormed the venue.

Credit: Citinewsroom

Following a series of verbal exchanges, the Police arrested Mr. Yeboah insisting the protest was unauthorised.

The organisers of the vigil, however, produced evidence indicating they notified the police in line with the Public Order Act.

“Those very rights which were promised to us by our constitutions are being defiled,” a member of the Economic Fighters League Communications team, Nii Ayi Opare, lamented.

“It was quite abnormal to have police enforcements and military reinforcements to come and disrupt and a peaceful organisation,” another member, Arimiyaw Usama, said.

Watch the video below: