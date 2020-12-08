On Monday night, pedestrians witnessed a collision between an ECG car and another driver at the Association International School and the Airport Police station traffic light in Accra.

According to Graphic, the accident involved a black Toyota Landcruiser vehicle and a Nissan Pick – which belonged to the Makola branch of the ECG.

At the time of the accident, there was no police presence at the scene, according to reports.

The report continued that driver of the Nissan Pickup was sent to the 37 Military Hospital for medical care.

He sustained injuries while the driver of the Landcruiser is walking around.

They were at top speed, say eyewitnesses, and crashed into each other as the traffic light was at amber.

Below are photos from the accident.

ECG vehicle involved in car crash; driver rushed to the hospital

ECG vehicle involved in car crash; driver rushed to the hospital

ECG vehicle involved in car crash; driver rushed to the hospital