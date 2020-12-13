His family has expressed gratitude to SIC Insurance, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for bearing the full cost of his medical care.

The victim’s mother Elizabeth Akrong could not hide her joy to see her son on course to recovery.

According to reports, Pius Kwanin Asiedu underwent successful surgery at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Friday, December 11.

He was shot in the left leg on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, while observing the collation of election results as an accredited journalist by the Electoral Commission.

However, unfortunately, a heated altercation ensued between the representatives of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress at the center where the young journalist was doing his job, leading to the firing of gunshots.

General Secretary for GJA, Kofi Yeboah took to Facebook to disclose that Pius Asiedu received a piece of metallic medical equipment in the leg to fill a hole created by the bullet.

Adomonline.com reported that officials of SIC Insurance, led by the Managing Director donated some food and personal items to Pius Asiedu to fast-track his recovery, and further pledged to cater for victims involved in election-related incidents during assignments in the future.

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital also absorbed part of Pius’s medical bill.

Some Ghana Journalist Association officials led by President Affail Monney thanked all sponsors and sympathise with the family of the student journalist.

In related news, security personnel at the Techiman South collation center during the December 7 general election had a tough time controlling daredevil supporters of both the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The result of the parliamentary election there has been in dispute as candidates of both the NPP and the NDC claimed to have won, while alleging irregularities with the process.

Reports from that part of the Bono East region of Ghana showed violent scenes during the collation process and it got worse when the returning officer was about to announce the result and the winner of the parliamentary election.

A video in circulation shows how overexcited party supporters clashed with police and military officers as they tried to prevent the returning officer from performing his duty.