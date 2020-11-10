Going into the December 7 polls, the EC has disclosed that the Greater Accra has the highest voter population.

This was revealed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) to Parliament.

Out of the total 17,029,971 valid voters on the Register, the Region has 3,529,181, followed closely by Ashanti Region, with 3,020,141 voters.

The Eastern Region had the third-highest with 1,641,215, voters followed by the Central Region with 1,568,352 and Western Region, 1,187,566 valid voters.

The rest are Western North - 468,683, Volta -924,117, Oti - 358,552, Bono - 653,609, Ahafo - 316,938 and Bono East - 594,617.

The Savannah Region has 298,402, Northern, 1,050,015, North East, 289,535, Upper East, 659,309 and Upper West, 469,739.

On the day, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa said the EC is 95% ready for the December 7 polls.

She said the commission had already procured a wide range of election materials for the 2020 elections, ranging from ballot boxes, thumbprint pads, stationery, identification jackets, polling station booths, rechargeable lamps, indelible ink, educational posters, seals, among others.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Presenting the commission’s road map to the 2020 elections to Parliament, she said: “As we speak, the distribution of these items to our regions and districts is underway.

“I can confirm that as a result of the thorough planning and distribution mechanisms employed, we are about 95 per cent done with the distribution of election materials to our various locations across the country. What is left to be delivered are the ballots and registers,” Mrs Mensa said.