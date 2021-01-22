This will be in accordance to an order from the Supreme Court for all the parties to file their witness statements.

In an interview with Citi News, one of the spokespersons for the President, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the legal team will file an affidavit in opposition of the application for stay of execution.

“The President’s lawyers intend to go ahead and file witness statements on his behalf in accordance with the timelines given by the court. It has come to our attention that they have filed an application for review of one of the rulings of the court, and we will most likely file an affidavit in opposition to that.”

Though the court ordered the petitioners, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to file their witness statements on Thursday, January 21, they have failed to do so.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

John Mahama and his lawyers, has rather, filed a motion at the court seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s ruling denying him the opportunity to put some 12 direct questions [interrogatories] to the Electoral Commission, which he argued would have helped narrow down the issues for trial.

The former president is seeking to halt the election petition until the Supreme Court reviews its ruling.