The statement which was filed yesterday has Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a former Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat as witnesses.

Mahama is in court after he and his party –the National Democratic Congress– rejected the results of the 2020 presidential polls.

Mr. Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2020 polls, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to obtain the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner.

The Supreme Court initially gave all the parties in the case to file their witness statements on January 20.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

However, the petitioners failed to adhere to the directive because they have filed a stay of prosecution for a review on their interrogatories motion.

A lawyer for Mr. Mahama, Tony Lithur explained to the Supreme Court that it was their understanding that per their application for stay of proceedings, they were not to file the processes expected.