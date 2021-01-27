According to the lawyers representing him, another official of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take up that role.

This was revealed by Dr. Dominic Ayine, a member of John Mahama's legal team.

Speaking on Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana' programme, Dr. Ayine who is also the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East said Mr. Mahama didn't participate in detail during the elections so another officer of the NDC who did will represent the party.

“No, he won’t be one of them. He wasn’t involved in the Nitty-gritty of the elections. The party was involved in the election and one of the executives will be one of the the witnesses.”

He added “we don’t think we will call too many witnesses.”

Lawyers of John Mahama and NDC are also expected to file their witness statements and arguments today.

John Dramani Mahama

The court ordered during its last sitting on Wednesday, January 20, that all parties file their witness statement by Thursday noon, an order the counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata contended was too short a time.

But the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the petitioner and warned it will take appropriate actions against him if he fails to compile with the order to file the witness statements and arguments by the given deadline