Mr. Mettle-Nunoo is the third principal witness for John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition.

In his witness statement, Mr Mettle-Nunoo, accused the Chairperson of the election management body of acting in bad faith when she announced the presidential results, after having asked him and Dr Kpessa-Whyte to go and conference with their presidential candidate, Mr Mahama, on their qualms with the electoral process.

Mr Mettle-Nunoo corroborated Dr Kpessa-Whyte’s testimony to the court.

“Mrs Jean Mensa informed me that there had been a meeting held earlier in the day between the petitioner and the peace council, something I was unaware of at the time”.

“After I further drew her attention to some of the issues that were coming up in the interactions in the strong room, she said very directly that we should go and speak to the petitioner".

“Having regard to her earlier reference to the meeting between the peace council and the petitioner, which she had obviously been briefed about, I took seriously, what she said".

John Mahama and some NDC officials at the Supreme Court

“I did not think that we, who were acting as agents of the petitioner, should be seen as taking positions which may be contrary to what the petitioner himself had conveyed in a meeting that I was unaware of with a body such as the peace council, which, I know has an important role in resolving disputes in connection with elections and calming tensions in the country. She indicated her own willingness to meet with the petitioner”, he wrote in the 32-point statement.

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah who read out the judgement said: “So, in effect, apart from paragraphs 4, 5, 6, 7 and 18, the rest of the paragraphs remain”.

The ruling followed an objection to 22 of the paragraphs by the legal team of President Nana Akufo-Addo.