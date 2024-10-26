Electoral Commission changes ballot printers for Oti and Western North regions

Instead, Buck Press Ltd has been assigned to handle the ballot production for the Oti Region, while Acts Commercials Ltd will take on the task for the Western North Region. The letter did not specify the reasons behind the decision to terminate the contract with Yarsarko Printing Press Ltd.

Printing ballot papers is a crucial component of the electoral process, often viewed as a security-sensitive task. Concerns have been raised by various political parties regarding this phase of the election, with fears of potential underhand dealings leading to scrutiny.

The decision to change printing companies has raised questions that may have been alleviated with a clearer explanation. Nevertheless, the Electoral Commission’s communication reflects its commitment to maintaining transparency as it prepares for the 7 December elections.

On 25 October 2024, a press release confirmed the new arrangements, with Buck Press Ltd and Acts Commercials Ltd assigned to print ballots for their respective regions. This move follows concerns from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had previously expressed doubts about the integrity and capacity of Yarsarko Printing Press Ltd for such an essential task.

The NDC urged the Electoral Commission to ensure measures are in place to prevent any potential ballot tampering and to maintain rigorous oversight of the firms involved in the printing process. In response to these calls for transparency, the Electoral Commission began printing notices of poll and ballot papers on 11 October 2024, amid heightened scrutiny from political parties and civil society organisations.