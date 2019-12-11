If you are, and you don't have a clue where to go, the place to be is Electroland Ghana Limited, Ghana's leading distributor of electronic home appliances.

Electroland Ghana Limited, without doubt, is your assured place for quality and affordable products in three brands, namely; SAMSUNG, MIDEA and NASCO which is their own brand.

And in these three brands, you'll have premium, durability and affordability.

The Samsung brand is a world-renowned brand which also comes in to fulfil our customers who have a knack for premium brand names while Midea brings special qualities and features which are exciting for users and our own brand NASCO offers every household quality products at amazingly affordable prices.

EGL understands the need to make shopping convenient hence bringing its showrooms closer to its patrons across the country and also giving superior prices with the top brands.

Apart from its magnificent and ultra-modern showrooms at Spintex Road and Ring Road Central in Accra, Kumasi on the Kaase road and Kumasi near Vodafone Head office.

Electroland has showrooms in almost all regional capitals, major cities and towns in the country.

Electroland deals in a wide range of appliances from televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, gas cookers, kitchen appliances and mobile devices hence you don't have to travel far and go through any stress just to shop for electronics, they have got all your all needs covered wherever you are located in Ghana.

Electroland Ghana Limited, your one-stop company for consumer appliances

Another important hallmark for Electroland Ghana, which has endeared it as the number one electronic hub in Ghana is its quest to reward customer loyalty. Electroland is a leader as far as promotional sales are concerned.

READ MORE: Nasco Electronics: Bringing happiness to millions of homes

Throughout the year, Electroland celebrates with Ghanaians on significant national and religious festivals by running special discount sales to mark such occasions. It's all in a bid to say thank you to its loyal customers, as the Marketing Manager, Adiza Ibrahim Sadiq also emphasizes.

"For us at Electroland, the most important people are our customers and so we owe it to them to always come up with exciting promotions that seek to we make our products affordable with added value giving them gifts in addition to the discounted prices"

"One of the ways we say thank you to our loyal patrons is to offer them huge discounts during important national celebrations, or in any of the religious festivals, which are declared national holidays. When we do this, we live up to our vision of bringing happiness to the home of people."

Despite being in business to maximize profit, Electroland Ghana is not so obsessed with just making a profit. As a good corporate citizen, Electroland is noted for giving back to society through its corporate social responsibility and sponsorship and other forms of corporate responsibility.

Every year, Electroland Ghana Limited spends a substantial amount in cash and products on giving back to society, which also falls in line with their corporate vision to bring home happiness to people.

The next time you see any Electroland Ghana Limited showroom, know that it is not only Ghana's number one electronics hub, it is also where you can find the Top electronic brands, quality and affordable appliances.