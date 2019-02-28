The visit by the Commission is to "to apprise and furnish the Commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it."

The Commission in a statement said "The proceedings will be held on Friday, 1 March 2019, at 10.00am at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 Cluster of Schools (East Legon)."

The three-member Committee headed by the former boss of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and it comprises Prof. Henrietta Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong.

Swearing in the Commission, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tasked the members to do an excellent job.

"I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission", he said.

The terms of reference as stipulated by government to the Commission include:

- To make a full, faithful and impartial enquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election;

- To identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, the associated violence and injuries;

- To inquire into any matter which it considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries;

- To submit within one month its report to the President, giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any.

Below is the full statement from the commission:

Pursuant to its mandate and instrument of establishment contained under CI 111, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry will be conducting a locus visit to inspect and fully examine the scene of the impugned events and environment surrounding the conduct of the by-election on the 31st day of January, 2019.

This is a fact finding exercise designed to apprise and furnish the Commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it.

The press are duly welcome to cover the process.

Please note, press accreditation will commence from 0930hrs so do endeavour to be promptly represented.

