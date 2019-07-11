The suspect, Victor Adjei Lomotey, reputedly forced himself on his two cousins and assaulted another aged just nine years.

Starr News reports that the incident happened at Tinkong a farming community in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region.

Victor, who works as an electrician, has since been charged with defilement and indecent assault.

He is scheduled to reappear before the Koforidua Circuit Court on July 17, 2019.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Owusu Ababio, the suspect met his two cousins who were escorting their nine-year-old female friend to bath at her house.

He, however, took advantage and lured the 15-year-old to a classroom and fondled her breasts.

The prosecutor said Victor also lured the nine-year-old to a bush at Tinkong and sexually assaulted her by forcefully kissing her severally.

The other victims, curious about the whereabouts of the accused and their friend, also entered the bush and met them.

But the accused allegedly pounced on his two cousins and had sexual intercourse with them in turns behind a palm tree.

He is then alleged to have threatened the victims not to dare tell anyone about what had happened.

However, the accused took to his heels after he was spotted by an oncoming resident.

The case was reported to the parents of the victims, who in turn reported to the Police.

The accused was later arrested while attempting to escape from the community.