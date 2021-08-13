Reports by Accra-based Starr FM stated that the teacher who's National service personnel rebuked a form one JHS student in class over misconduct.

The student who had signed a bond of good behavior with three others for previous misconduct informed his brother that the teacher scolded him.

The brother of the student then stormed into the class while the teacher was teaching without permission. He went to sit beside his junior brother staring at the teacher.

The teacher asked him to go out but he refused, forcing the teacher to walk out of the classroom and the young man also stormed out of the classroom and went to pull a machete from his house to hack the teacher.

The teachers upon noticing danger closed down the school indefinitely and left for their homes.

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), School Management Committee, and the chiefs and elders in the community together with police mounted pressure on the parents of the suspect to produce him to the Odumase police command.