The experienced pilot said despite the recent spate of plane crashes, air travels are still the “safest mode of transportation.”

He is quoted as saying, according to Myjoyonline.com, that the “percentage of accident is very low compared to a road accident.”

His comments come in the wake of two plane crashes in the last five months, which claimed the lives of all passengers on board.

Last Sunday an Ethiopian Airlines plane has crashed en route to Nairobi, killing all persons on board.

The company issued an official statement on the matter confirming that the flight has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The plane, according to the company, took off at 8:38 a.m. local time (05:38 GMT) from the Bole Addis Ababa and lost contact at around 08:44 a.m.

Although no Ghanaian was among the casualties, it has been confirmed that over 30 other nationalities were among those on board the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane that crashed.

However, Mr. Foli, who worked as a pilot for 40 years, said whiles air travelers are right to be concerned, the possibility of an aviation accident is rare when compared to road travels.

He said, unlike drivers, not everyone can become a pilot. According to him, one must have knacks for discipline and science.

The former Ghana Airways pilot said there is a merit-based selection when it comes to the recruitment of pilots.

He explained that this makes air travels generally safer because of its safety and maintenance protocols, which includes fuel checks and locating alternative route in case of emergency, among others.