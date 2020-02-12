The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs said the government should start the evacuation of the students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus.

Addressing the press at Parliament House yesterday, the Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs warned that “if this three-day ultimatum is not adhered to, we will reconvene as a Minority caucus and announce the next action to scale up pressure to demand action from the government”.

“We are very serious about this matter because the report that we are getting indicates that the situation in China is getting out of hand,” he stated.

The Minority stated that the outbreak of the deadly viral disease had caused general panic among all nationals, causing many countries to act urgently in the best interest of their citizens.

undefined P. Ravikumar/Reuters

It, therefore, questioned why the government had not shown any political will to go to the aid of the Ghanaian students who were caught up in the locked down Wuhan city in China.

“Latest by Friday, the evacuation of our Ghanaian students should take place. We must not leave our nationals behind, act recklessly, irresponsibly and insensitive to their plight,” the Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated.