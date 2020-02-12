He said the president has failed Ghanaians big time and it is high time he exits from his office.

The businessman and politician charged the president as a matter of urgency to bring to book and prosecute all corrupt officials named in the leaked video who have compromised the fight against illegal mining.

“Prosecute your corrupt officials, they’re disgracing you, they’re doing the opposite of what you claim to fight,” he said.

“Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians big time, yet John Mahama is not an alternative. If I were the president I would resign. He couldn’t walk the talk. This very scandal proves he has no genuine commitment and dedication to the fight against illegal mining. …this is very disappointing!”

Recently, the police arrested 6 people for missing excavators that were seized from illegal miners.

Akwasi Addai Odike

The police in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed that suspended NPP Central Regional Vice Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi together with five other accomplices have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

"Suspect Ekow Ewusi who was contracted to take custody of the seized equipment, was arrested on Monday, February 2, 2020, at Abelemkpe in Accra together with five (5) other accomplices namely; Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin," the statement said.

"Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, and Joel Asamoah have been cautioned on the offense of Stealing while Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offense of abetment of stealing".