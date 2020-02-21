Prof Frimpong Boateng said everything he has done in the past was geared towards making Ghana a better place.

The cardiothoracic surgeon was responding to allegations that he is among those sabotaging the country’s fight against illegal mining.

He has previously been accused of receiving bribes for the missing excavators that was seized from illegal miners.

Prof Frimpong Boateng

However, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address, the Minister said such allegations are false.

He went ahead of list a number of deeds he has undertaken which were in the interest of Ghanaians.

“I came back to Ghana from Germany at the age of 39 to set up the National Cardiothoracic Centre. The building there was constructed without a cedi contribution from the government,” Prof Frimpong Boateng said.

“I’ve also trained people. I reformed the Ghana Red Cross Society… everything that I’ve done in this world is for Ghanaians. I’ve not done anything for myself.”

Prof Frimpong Boateng, who doubles as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Illegal Mining, further stated that he has never accept bribe.

He said it saddens his heart that people would link him with illegalities such as galamsey and the missing excavators.

“Look at me; I’ve not taken bribe before. I’ve not extorted money from anyone before,” he said.

“I’ve not done anything wrong before and it saddens my heart that people can associate me with illegality. This is wrong.”

The Minister further assured that the missing excavators will soon be found.