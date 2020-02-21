The Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Illegal Mining said all he has done in his role as chairman was to the benefit of Ghana.

Speaking to journalists Thursday on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address delivered to parliament by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said it saddens him that his reputation is being associated with wrongdoing when he has not even taken a bribe in his life.

“Look at me; I’ve not taken bribe before. I’ve not extorted money from anyone before. I’ve not done anything wrong before and it saddens my heart that people can associate me with illegality. This is wrong".

kwabena-frimpong-boateng, miniter of environment

He recounted how he returned from Germany to Ghana to set up the National Cardiothoracic Centre and construct its building without monetary contribution from the government.

Also, he said he reformed the Ghana Red Cross Society and founded the Ghana Heart Foundation, stating “everything that I’ve done in this world is for Ghanaians. I’ve not done anything for myself”.

The Minister who has come under criticism for his handling of the seized excavators which went missing said he is not involved in any crime as is being alleged by his critics, saying “It is not true”.

“Every excavator that has been stolen will be found,” he assured.

Details of the whole excavator saga and other matters regarding the alleged corruption in the 'galamsey' fight, he said, will come out soon once investigations are concluded by the Police, hence declined to say more.

He thus asked journalists not to “harass” him with the issue.