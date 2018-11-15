Pulse.com.gh logo
Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli arrives in Ghana

Adoboli was a former trader at the Swiss bank UBS and was sentenced to seven years in prison in fraud charges.

  • Published:
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has arrived in Accra after being deported from the United Kingdom, Pulse Ghana has gathered.

Reports gathered by Pulse indicates that he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of today.

Adoboli was flown out of London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening after being detained in Scotland from Monday.

Kweku Adoboli has been battling with British authorities over the past year in his bid to resist his deportation.

He argued that he has lived in the UK for 26 years therefore deporting him to a country that he left at age 10 was unfair.

Mr Adoboli’s local MP, Hannah Bardell, told the BBC he would transit in Casablanca and then on to Ghana.

Adoboli was a former trader at the Swiss bank UBS and was sentenced to seven years in prison in fraud charges.

 

His unauthorised trading cost the bank £1.3bn, with an even greater hit to its share values, but he insists he never personally benefited financially from his crime.

Last month, Adoboli was left heartbroken after the Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber dismissed his request for a judicial review against his deportation.

X
