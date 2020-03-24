In a statement, the Agency said most parts of the country will experience thunderstorm and rain between the hours of 4:00 am and 11:00 am.

The regions to be affected include Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Central, Western and Volta.

Statement from GMet

Also, the rainstorm is expected to hit some communities in the Northern, Upper East and North East regions.

This comes after the Meteorological Agency announced some weeks ago that this year’s major rainy season will begin from March.

The Agency said it observed conditions on land and ocean in making the prediction, adding that the major rainy season could last till June 2020.

Giving further details, GMet said Ghana’s forest zones will experience “above normal” rainfall between April, May and June.