My daughter Farida has no Facebook or Instagram account – Mahama

"We want to inform the general public, especially the Facebook community and media houses that Ms. Farida Dramani Mahama does not have a Facebook account, neither has she or her parents sanctioned the creation of a Facebook Group in her name," a statement signed by special aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari said.

It added: "While steps have been taken to officially notify Facebook of the fake accounts in her name, the public is hereby advised to kindly disregard all pages and groups posting and making comments under posts as Farida Mahama."

Additionally, the statement said: "An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake".