Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie and a host of Ghanaian personalities received fake UN awards organised by Global Public Excellence at the Alisa Hotel on August 28, 2020.

Most of the recipients fell for it and shared pictures of them receiving the awards on social media, but it came to the notice of Ghanaians days after the awards that it was a scam.

The issue has been trending on social media and there have been several commentaries on the matter.

Dr. Fordjour who is the head of Global Public Excellence, the organisers of the fake UN Awards is sighted in a video bragging about how he successfully scammed the personalities he awarded.

Some of the notable people that fell for this scam include TV presenter Berla Mundi, Natalie Forte, Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe Boye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nathaniel Attoh, SK Boafo, and a host of others.