The visit was to thank the president and the government for their assistance in the burial ceremony.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “I sympathise with the families and although it was a sad day for the whole of Ghana, you felt it the most and I’m sorry for your loss".

"These things are beyond our human comprehension but in our sorrow, let’s rely on God to comfort us all.”

The queen mother of Apam, Nana Essel Botchwey, who led the delegation, thanked the President for personally showing interest and mourning with the bereaved families.

She had earlier stated that the deceased kids offended the gods and that led to their untimely deaths.

Apam fetish priest performing the rites

She explained that the victims strayed into a ‘no go area’ of the sea when they went swimming hence the calamity that befell them.

The gods were pacified with one big cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons on schnapps.

The victims were buried on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 at Apam in the Central region.