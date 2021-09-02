Farmer impregnates a widow, rapes and defiles daughters

Count Three, Rape: Contrary to Section 97 of the Criminal and other Offences ACT 1960, (ACT 29), Count Four, Incest: Contrary to Section 105 of the Criminal and other Offences ACT 1960, (ACT 29) and Count Five: Incest: Contrary to Section 105 of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1960, (ACT 29).

The accused, a native of Tamplungu near Walewale in the North-East Region allegedly abused the girls when their father, ostensibly the suspect’s best friend died, and he took guardianship. Abdul Samed-Fuseini is to reappear in a Court on 8th September, 2021.

Meanwhile, a Non-Governmental Organization, SONGTABA has reported the issue to the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Department of Social Welfare.

As an NGO empowering women and promoting child rights protection, the Executive Director, Hajia Lamnatu Adam in an interview raised alarm over community leaders and politicians, sometimes interfering in such barbaric acts.

According to her, sexual assault and domestic violence crimes are underreported in Ghana, contending that the police mostly delay in effectively investigating such cases.

She urged civil society organizations to join the crusade of ensuring justice for the helpless victims.

Source: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor