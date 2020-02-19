The suspect, according to reports, had been repeatedly having sex with her daughter and impregnating the girl in the process.

It was revealed that the father started having sexual intercourse with the girl after the wife of the suspect traveled to Dawurapong, in the Central Region with their four other children to seek herbal treatment for one of the children who was sick.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs. Effia Tenge, the father of the girl who went into hiding was arrested Tuesday, February 18, 2020, through the effort of the school authorities of the girl.

Teachers in the girl's school noticed some changes in the body and questioned her and told them the ordeal that during the one year her mother had been away, her father forcefully has sex with her daughter every night.

The school authorities immediately invited the victim's mother and reported the case to the police after the girl was taken to the hospital and it was confirmed she was five months pregnant.

Mrs. Effia Tenge briefing journalists about the case said the Anyah police received a report from the authorities on February 5, 2020, and arrested him.