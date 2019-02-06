All the 317 cartons of ‘Litty mackerel and tomato’ sauce were crushed by a bulldozer at the Nsumia Landfill Site near Nsawam.

The Authority has, therefore, warned the public to desist from patronising the product until further notice.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the FDA, James Lartey, a physical inspection of the product revealed that the tins were dented, bloated or leaking.

He said two persons had so far been arrested in connection with the distribution of the unwholesome Litty Mackerel, which was not registered by the FDA.

He explained that the two were helping the police with investigations to unravel how the product was imported into the country.

He added: "Bloated, dented or leaking canned products, when consumed, may lead to food poisoning and other food-borne diseases which can be fatal in some instances and so we had to destroy them."

"We wish to reiterate our advice to the public not to patronise dented, bloated, leaking and rusty canned products, since consumers stand the risk of endangering their lives," he said.

Watch the video below: