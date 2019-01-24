Feminism has nothing to do with fighting men but rather a fight to give women their rightful place in society, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, has said.

According to her, the main aim of all feminists is to fight for a fairer world where women are given equal opportunities as men.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, she said feminism “is not about fighting men at all,” adding that feminists only seek “a fairer world.”

The definition of feminism has divided opinions in recent times, with people often disagreeing on what the term truly stands for.

In Ghana, the emergence of the Pepper Dem Ministries and Sugardem Ministries is perfect case in point of how different people view the idea of feminism.

However, Prof. Mensa-Bonsu noted that feminists want “the world to recognize that the women are also here. A woman is not born with half a brain; it is the facilities and opportunity that are put at their disposal that makes the difference.”

She said although the feminist movement is not new in Ghana, the idea has always been about empowering women.

“Every generation has its issues. And if that generation stands up to fight that issue, I cannot fault them. Some people have had to lay the foundation for others to build on it,” Prof. Mensa-Bonsu observed.

She, therefore, urged the current generation of feminists to build on the foundation that was previously laid.

“I’m saying every generation has its issues. And some acts of previous generations lay the foundation for other generations to build on. So whatever the issues of your generation, you are quite right to stand up and fight. The women, who had the opportunity to go to the university, sometimes had to fight their families,” she added.