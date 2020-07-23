According to Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance the presentation was more of a manifesto than a budget.

The mid-y budget review is not for manifestos. It is for him to review the existing budgets, not for him to come and read to us a new budget, what he has done actually means that he has introduced manifesto promises into the official document,” the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam said.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard the budget review presented by government because it’s contains nothing.

Cassiel Ato Forson

“I’m surprised and I'm actually urging the ordinary Ghanaian to be mindful that this mid-year budget review brings about nothing,” Ato Forson stated.

The government, among other things has promised to extend provision of free electricity and water to the public for next three months.